Sunderland boss David Moyes on Patrick van Aanholt situation

David Moyes has lifted the lid on the Patrick van Aanholt situation - and the good news for Sunderland is the defender will travel in the squad to QPR.

There was mystery at Tottenham on Sunday, when the 26-year-old was withdrawn in the warm-up for the Premier League game.

After the 1-0 defeat, all Moyes would say was there was a "medical issue" but the Black Cats boss cleared up the situation at his media conference this morning, explaining the player had undergone cardiology tests following feeling unwell after the home defeat to Everton.

"There was some standard checks done on Pat by a cardiologist," said Moyes, who will take van Aanholt in the party for tomorrow's EFL Cup tie at Loftus Road.

"An FA panel of cardiologists after looking at the results informed us late, very late in fact, 3.55pm, that it may be advisable for him not to play.

"As a result we had to make a decision.

"As it is, Pat will travel to London with us today and we are hoping everything is going to be OK.

"We're just very surprised this FA panel let us know at a time when the players were out warming up, prior to our game starting."

Moyes feels there will be no further issues with the Dutchman.

"No I think things will be OK," said the Scot who says he will be in the party travelling to Loftus Road.

"Pat saw a cardiologist during the week and we had been given the OK.

"We had no reason to think there were any problems.

"But this came to us incredibly late on."

Moyes added that he is still to decide what part van Aanholt will play tomorrow night against the Sky Bet Championship side, but one definite absentee will be Jermain Defoe.

The star striker took a kick on the calf and will be rested in the third round tie.