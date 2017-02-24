Sunderland boss pleased battling youngster Bradley Lowery will lead teams out against Everton

Battling youngster Bradley Lowery will lead the teams out at Goodison Park tomorrow - and Sunderland boss David Moyes is delighted he will be part of the day.

The five-year-old has been mascot for both Sunderland and Everton this season and will again lead the sides out when they meet in the Premier League tomorrow afternoon.

It has also been revealed that Bradley will be the England mascot at Wembley for the game against Lithuania next month.

Ahead of the Everton game, Moyes said: "Bradley will be there, he’ll be very much part of the day, Everton have played a big part with him.

"[Everton chairman] Bill Kenwright is a very generous man and deserves a lot of credit for that, but also Sunderland have opened their doors, the supporters, the players, to help Bradley and draw attention to other children in other situations."

The news comes after the heartbreaking announcement this week that the five-year-old has developed a new tumour.

Bradley was diagnosed with neuroblastoma in 2013 and had been undergoing treatment in a bid to prolong his life.

But on Wednesday, his devastated family revealed that scans had shown a tumour had developed at the base of his back.

Bradley, from Blackhall, was mascot when Sunderland hosted Everton at the Stadium of Light back in September - with the Toffees donating £200,000 to his treatment fund.

Since then, he has also visited Everton's Goodison Park home to be the club's mascot against Manchester City back in January.

Now he will be helping lead both the Black Cats and the Toffees out tomorrow.

The announcement came as his family posted footage of Bradley during his latest hospital stay.

A Facebook post on Bradley's campaign page said: "Bradley is oblivious to everything that is going on and we will keep it this way the innocence of a child is magical.

"This weekend he will be mascot for Sunderland against his second best team Everton.

"Bradley loves being mascot and loves being on the pitch so we are very grateful to be able to make these special memories."