Sunderland boss sends message to clubs eyeing key assets: 'I have always been an expensive seller'

David Moyes has revealed he hasn't heard anything from rival Premier League teams said to be interested in making a move for Sunderland's key assets next month.

Jordan Pickford - out for up to eight weeks with a knee injury - has been linked with Arsenal and Manchester United, while Crystal Palace and West Ham United are keeping tabs on Lamine Kone.

It comes as Hammers boss Slaven Bilic has refused to rule out a £6million January move for Jermain Defoe - who Moyes has no intention of selling after labelling him 'priceless.'

Sunderland may have to move players on to free up funds and wages to bring in new faces but Moyes has no intention of selling anyone on the cheap.

When asked if he had heard of any interest in his players, Moyes said: "As the manager of Sunderland I have not heard one word from any club regarding interest in any of my players.

"I would expect I would have heard something and I have not.

"As far as I am concerned it is not the case.

"And you know, if people do then it shows we are doing something right in that they are interested in our players.

"The other thing is, I have always been an expensive seller."