Sunderland close to deal for Bournemouth striker

Striker Lewis Grabban is due on Wearside for a medical after Sunderland agreed terms for a season-long loan deal with Bournemouth.

The 29-year-old striker had not been given a squad number by Eddie Howe and Sunderland have been quick to agree terms over a loan deal.

It is understood Grabban is due in the North East for his medical and to discuss personal terms as boss Simon Grayson ramps up his summer business.

Grabban will become Sunderland’s fifth summer signing should the deal go through without any last-minute hitches.

Sunderland have signed James Vaughan from Bury but were in desperate need of further strikers after the departures of Jermain Defoe, Victor Anichebe and Fabio Borini.

Ex-Norwich City, Rotherham and Millwall forward Grabban played on loan for Reading during the second half of last season.

Grabban is surplus to requirements at the Vitality Stadium following the arrival of Defoe and Howe admitted he was likely to leave the south coast.

Howe, speaking about Grabban and fellow Sunderland target defender Marc Wilson, said: “I think there is a good chance both players may look to leave the football club in this window.

“Obviously, I have to make some difficult choices and work with the players I feel are going to participate during our season.

“Unfortunately, I’m going to have to make some tough calls.”

Sunderland’s hopes of landing Grabban’s Bournemouth teammate Max Gradel have taken a hit though after Howe expressed a desire to keep the forward on the south coast.

Howe’s comments follow a failed loan bid from Toulouse for Gradel. Sunderland want Gradel on a season-long loan.

Howe told the Bournemouth Echo: “His attitude has been so good that we would be very reluctant to lose him.

“He has had a good pre-season so far, he has trained very well and is an important part of our squad.

“We’ve treated him as he deserves to be treated due to his attitude since he came back from injury.

“He always has a smile on his face and he is very passionate about the game. He is very passionate about AFC Bournemouth and I have a lot of time for him, personally.”

Meanwhile, it is understood Grayson is a strong admirer of Aston Villa striker Ross McCormack with the Black Cats keen to strike a loan deal, with Villa keen to get McCormack off their wage bill.

The two clubs are in talks and Sunderland’s hopes of landing McCormack, 30, were boosted after he was left out of Villa’s squad for pre-season games in Germany.

The Scotland international, who enjoyed a successful spell under Grayson while at Leeds United, is prolific in the second tier.

McCormack endured a torrid first season at Villa Park following a £12million move from Fulham with the striker having a very public falling out with manager Steve Bruce.

The pair have since made up but McCormack seems destined to leave Villa Park this summer.