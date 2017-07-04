Sunderland closing in on THREE new signings

Sunderland are closing in on season-long loan deals for Everton duo Tyias Browning and Brendan Galloway - with the club still hopeful of sealing a permanent move for Aiden McGeady.

The defenders are Wearside-bound for medicals ahead of agreeing a season-long loan deal, report Sky Sports, with Simon Grayson close to his first breakthrough in the transfer market.

Sunderland's pursuit of Everton winger Aiden McGeady is ongoing with deals for the two defenders understood to be much closer.

The deal for McGeady is understood to be a permanent deal, with Sunderland hoping to land him for around £2million.

The wideman spent last season on loan at Preston North End under Grayson.

The new Black Cats boss is close to bolstering his defensive options though with the young Everton duo heading to Wearside.

Everton Academy product Browning is 23 and can play at right back and centre-back.

He made eight appearances on loan at Preston North End under Grayson last season between January and May.

Browning has made nine first team appearances for the Toffees and has also spent time on loan at Wigan Athletic.

Left-back Galloway is Zimbabwe-born and spent time on loan at West Bromwich Albion last season but he only made three appearances.

Meanwhile, Sunderland's late attempt to hijack Middlesbrough's £5million swoop for Norwich City star Jonny Howson looks set to fail.

Grayson is keen to make quick inroads in the transfer market and is keen on the Canaries playmaker.

However, Boro remain in pole position after Garry Monk focused his sights on Howson, having had him scouted while Leeds United manager.

The 29-year-old has rejected a new contract at Norwich, and is believed to want to return north. He has spent the last five years in East Anglia after starting his career at Leeds.

Howson played under Grayson at Elland Road and made more than 200 appearances for Leeds.

Sunderland are playing catch-up in the transfer market, however, after the delay in appointing Grayson as David Moyes' successor, and Boro are on the verge of completing a deal for Howson.

The midfielder had also been linked with a return to Leeds, but his old club baulked at the price tag and wages.