Sunderland defender Bryan Oviedo is up for promotion fight in Championship

Sunderland defender Bryan Oviedo is determined to help the Black Cats bounce back to the Premier League next season.

The Costa Rican was signed to replace Patrick van Aanholt in January, agreeing a deal until 2020.

The Black Cats still looked to have an outside chance of beating the drop and Oviedo impressed on debut in the hammering of Crystal Palace.

Their form has been dire since then, Oviedo missing a long period through injury.

He returned to the starting XI against Arsenal on Tuesday night and is looking to banish the pain or relegation next season.

He said: “At the moment I feel disappointed because when I came here I came with the ambition to try to help the team to stay in the Premier League but it was not easy.

“We didn’t get the results we wanted but we need to look forward and be ready for next season.

“The team needs to get back to the the Premier League because everyone wants this – the team and the fans.

“I give everything for myself and for the fans because you saw how many fans came to London to support us on a Tuesday night and it was fantastic to see. I was so happy with the support we got.

“The minimum we can do is play well for them and try to get the result they want but it’s not easy. I hope we will be able to do better for them on Sunday.”

Sunderland face one more game before the curtain falls on one of their worst seasons in recent memory, a trip to Stamford Bridge on Sunday where the hosts will be celebrating their emphatic title victory.

Oviedo is expecting a tough afternoon in the capital but is hoping to end the campaign on a high.

He said: “Maybe they have already won the league but they will want to finish well at home. It will not be easy.

“I played with Everton last year against Leicester when they had already won the league and it was tough because it was a day they were able to enjoy and try to do something good for the fans.

“We need to play very intelligently because we know it’s going to be a hard game.”