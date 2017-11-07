Sunderland defender opens up on impact of dismal start on squad

Marc Wilson insists he is devastated by Sunderland’s current plight and says he feels sick after every defeat.

The Black Cats are bottom of the Championship, three points adrift of safety and Wilson says any accusations the players do not care about the bleak picture are wide of the mark.

Wilson says the last thing Sunderland need is for any players to hide, adding they need to stick together if they are to climb out of danger.

“It’s not just the players, everyone at the club – fans, staff, everyone – is devastated,” said Wilson.

“I know I am. I feel sick after losing every single game. But unfortunately this is the way it’s been going for us.

“We’ve got to do better on the pitch and start winning some games. You feel sick after losing any football game. I know I do.

“I think psychologically it’s hard on the whole club but this is the position we’re in and we don’t need people hiding.

“It’s a hard position for anyone to be in but we’ve got to go out and get a positive result. That’s the only thing that’s going to improve the morale.”

“That’s easier said than done sometimes,” added Wilson when asked should Sunderland be higher with this squad.

“It’s easy to say on paper we should be winning games but that’s not the case.

“If you don’t play together as a team and a unit you’re not going to win games and unfortunately that’s what’s sometimes been happening with us.”

It has been a difficult 12-months for the club on and off the pitch with relegation from the Premier League and now poor results in the Championship costing Grayson his job.

“Of course [you feel bad]. It’s never nice to see anyone lose their job,” added Wilson.

“It’s a horrible feeling but it’s a reality of football, it’s a points-based game and unfortunately these things happen.”

Wilson has endured difficult times in football including the time former club Portsmouth went into administration.

“Unfortunately not,” when asked if this was a personal low point.

“When I was at Portsmouth the club went into administration. That was pretty low.

“The confidence in the boys has been low, it has to be better.

“As a club I think we’ve got to improve because it’s a massive club and the results just aren’t good enough.

“It’s up to us to take responsibility and push on.

“I thought against Middlesbrough we could have scored a few more goals but that’s football. I’m not going to stand here and say we were unlucky because you make your own luck in football.

“There’s enough quality in the squad, it’s just trying to dig that out. If we can nail down what we’re going to do in games quite early in the week then no question about it, I don’t think we’ll have a problem getting out of it.”

Managerless Sunderland are without a game this weekend due to the international break.

When asked what is needed from the next manager, Wilson added: “That’s not for me to say.

“We’ll have to wait and see what the powers above say but as players we can only act on the pitch and we’ve definitely got to improve, no question about that.”