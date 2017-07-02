Sunderland eye 11th hour raid to prevent midfielder's move north of the border

Sunderland could make a last an 11th hour move to hijack Graham Dorrans's switch from Norwich City to Rangers.

The Scottish Premiership outfit have been on the trail of the Scotland international all summer, and according to reports they have come to an agreement with the Canaries on the transfer fee for Dorrans.

But the Daily Mail have reported that new Black Cats boss Simon Grayson could step in to offer the 30-year-old midfielder and Ibrox alternative.

Grayson is targeting player with Championship experience, and Dorrans certainly ticks that box having been one of City's better performers in a disappointing campaign at Carrow Road.

But with new manager Daniel Farke at the helm, Dorrans is regarded as surplus to requirements and has subsequently been made available.

Speaking at his press conference recently, former Preston boss Grayson said: "That will be our line of enquiry into players, players that know it [the Championship].

New Sunderland boss Simon Grayson, whose side are away at an Austrian training camp

"They might be 30 years old or 21. They might have been at a big Premier League club and think, ‘right, I want to go and make a career in the game’, with that hunger and desire, and understand what is required.

"I would think they would have that Championship experience.

"If you look at the four previous clubs I’ve been at, this will be the biggest budget I’ve worked with, but it doesn’t faze me.

"Whatever I’ve been given in the past, I’ve always tried to make sure I get the best value for money, whether it is loans, free transfers or money in the market.

Graham Dorrans holds of Sol Bamba

"After talks with Mr Short and Martin (Bain), I’m aware of what we’ve got to spend and what we are able to do.

"Sometimes it isn’t about what you spend, it is about what you bring into the football club to make it successful."

Rangers have had two bids rejected for Dorrans so far this summer, but have reportedly succeeded in convincing Norwich to allow them to talk to the player, by putting £1.5million on the table.

The fee would be no problem for Martin Bain to sanction, but convincing Dorrans may prove troublesome, given that he is keen to join Pedro Caixinha’s side, having been a Gers supporter all his life.

Aidan McGeady is a player who Simon Grayson could snap up this summer

Aiden McGeady was another player who Grayson has been linked with in recent days.