Sunderland give Fabio Borini permission to have Milan medical

Sunderland striker Fabio Borini is on the brink of a shock move to Italian giants AC Milan.

The forward has been given permission by the Black Cats to travel to Italy for a medical at the Rossoneri after Milan made their move.

Borini had been linked with a switch to fellow Serie A side Lazio, but now look set to be playing Champions League football next season.

The two clubs are yet to agree a fee, but allowing the 26-year-old to undergo tests and discuss personal terms with Milan shows that a deal is close.

Borini has not played for Italy since his debut in 2012 but his last spell in Serie A, on loan at Roma, was a success and his stock remains high in his homeland.

There have been reports that a deal could be an initial loan, with a guarantee to make it permanent at the end of the season.

Borini scored just twice as Sunderland were relegated from the Premier League, and will follow Jordan Pickford out the door. Jermain Defoe is expected to confirm his exit soon, while Sunderland also hope to offload the likes of Jeremain Lens and Wahbi Khazri.

Chief executive Martin Bain is leading the negotiations with Sunderland still yet to appoint a new manager.