Sunderland hopeful of TRIPLE signing as David Moyes makes big transfer move

Sunderland's transfer business is ramping up with Everton duo Darron Gibson and Bryan Oviedo set for medicals ahead of Tuesday night's 11pm deadline – and David Moyes hopeful of also signing a striker.

Bl;ack Cats boss Moyes is looking to complete permanent deals for the duo, with medicals taking place today.

Their arrivals will strengthen the links between Moyes and his former side Everton, with the former Toffees boss bringing several familiar faces to Wearside.

Moyes managed the pair during his time at Goodison Park and is looking to bring them to Wearside to help bolster his injury-hit squad.

Sunderland are in need of a new left-back with Patrick van Aanholt having completed his deal to Crystal Palace today in a deal worth up to £14million.

Costa Rica defender Oviedo, 26, is a left-back and Republic of Ireland Gibson, 29, is a central midfielder.

Moyes has already signed former Everton players Steven Pienaar, Victor Anichebe and Joleon Lescott on free transfers since arriving on Wearside.

And he hopes to add a striker to his squad before tomorrow’s deadline, with Leicester forward Leonardo Ulloa a target.

For the latest SAFC transfer news follow our live blog: