Sunderland in talks over Bury striker Vaughan

Sunderland are in negotiations to sign Bury striker James Vaughan.

The former Everton striker was the second top scorer in League One last season, scoring 24 goals.

The 28-year-old played for Sunderland boss Simon Grayson at Huddersfield and the Black Cats are hopeful of making him their first attacking signing in the coming days.

Grayson said a number of deals for new signings could be close.

He said: “We’re moving forward with quite a few new faces.

“Over the next couple of days I’d like to think we’ll get close to a couple of new deals. After that we’re hopeful that there’ll be another couple, but I don’t really comment on individuals as you’ll get used to.

“I know there’s negotiations or talks going on between the two clubs, I’m not sure what level it is. I’d be surprised if it has reached that level [a £900,000 bid].

“He’s a player I’ve worked with, know a lot about, and we have to bring in the right bodies whether it be James Vaughan or any other players that we’ve been linked with.

“If we bring James Vaughan to this football club it is because we think he’ll affect the squad in a different way to what we’ve already got.”

Bury rejected a £500,00 bid for Vaughan earlier this summer, with Sunderland likely having to play around double that to secure his signature.

The Black Cats are currently without a recognised striker, though Josh Maja has impressed and Joel Asoro scored in his first pre-season appearance at Livingston.