Sunderland land Chris Coleman as new manager

Chris Coleman will be named new Sunderland manager in the next 48 hours.

The Wales boss will step down from his role with the national team to become Simon Grayson's replacement.

It marks something of a coup for Sunderland, to entice the highly-rated 47-year-old, who took Wales to the semi-finals of Euro 2016 just 18 months ago.

An FAW meeting took place on Friday morning from which point Coleman has appeared to decide to end his six year tenure at the helm of the national side.

He is yet to agree terms with the Black Cats but there are not expected to be any problems reaching an agreement.

Sources in Wales believe Coleman could be unveiled by the end of the weekend and take charge for the trip to Aston Villa.

Sunderland had earlier ended their interest in Paul Heckingbottom, with club officials confident they could land Coleman.