Sunderland manager latest: Cats granted permission to speak to Derek McInnes as Paul Bracewell leaves club

Sunderland have been granted permission to speak to Derek McInnes about the vacant managerial post.

The Pittodrie outfit are holding out for a fee of around £1.2 million for McInnes and assistant Tony Docherty, who have two years left to run on their current deals.

Aberdeen's new major shareholder Dave Cormack said on Wednesday morning that Sunderland would have to 'meet certain conditions, financially and otherwise' before speaking to McInnes.

The Dons then tweeted that Sunderland had ‘agreed to meet all the contractual obligations’ for McInnes and his No 2 Tony Docherty, and that they had reluctantly given the pair permission to speak to the Wearsiders.

Talks over the exact compensation fee continue but Sunderland can now speak to McInnes to discuss personal terms and the potential rebuild ahead next season.

One figure who will not be part of the rebuild is Paul Bracewell.

The 54-year-old has been part of the first team coaching staff since Dick Advocaat's arrival in 2015, but is now set to leave the club.