Sunderland midfielder eager to put Southampton debacle right on return to Everton

Sunderland have been left waiting a fortnight to put right a wretched second half against Southampton.

But Darron Gibson is hoping that they can use the extra time on the training ground to their advantage.

The Black Cats had a week in New York before returning to the training field, while tomorrow’s opponents, seventh-placed Everton, held a warm-weather training camp in Dubai.

That trip included a 4-0 win over Chinese side Shenzhen .

Gibson (pictured) himself is returning to the ground where he played for five years, and is hoping he can back up an encouraging full debut last time out.

He said: “I was happy to last as long as I did in the game.

“I said before I played that I wasn’t too far off and I think I showed that.

“Hopefully I can kick on.

“I think (the break) gave us time to work on what we need to do for the next game but we could probably have dome with a game coming quicker, to just get back into action again.

“We’ve just to deal with what’s coming – we’ve had two weeks to work on the training ground now and hopefully put this result right against Everton.”

Gibson is expected to keep his place in the centre of midfield, with fellow former Everton man Jack Rodwell expected to miss out again through injury and fit-again Jan Kirchhoff likely to settle for a place on the bench.

Centre-back Joleon Lescott and left-back Bryan Oviedo are also returning to Goodison Park, and youngster George Honeyman has hailed their impact on Wearside.

He said: “They have brought a real work ethic, training has gone up a notch because they are all good trainers.

“They are all players, proven Premier League players and that can only benefit the club in the long term.”