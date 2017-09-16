Sunderland new boy Jonny Williams names his best position and best attributes

Jonny Williams says he is ‘delighted’ with the role he’s been given – but now just wants to help transform Sunderland’s season.

Williams joined on loan from Crystal Palace on deadline day, and has been used as a No 10 by Simon Grayson.

Williams said: “I feel strong and I’ve been delighted to be playing centrally. I think that’s my best position, affecting games in central areas.

“That’s what I think is my best attribute – getting the wingers on the ball and making things happen.

“I was unlucky probably not to score on Tuesday and have an assist when Callum’s shot got blocked so if I can keep creating chances, making things happen, being busy, hopefully that can just click.

“I just want to be on a winning team at the moment so hopefully all the personal things will come with that.”