Sunderland receive massive boost over Papy Djilobodji

Sunderland boss David Moyes has received a huge boost after defender Papy Djilobodji missed out on a place in the Senegal squad for the African Cup of Nations.

Djilobodji hasn’t featured for the Lions of Teranga for a couple of years, but his improved form recently had prompted fears he could receive a call-up for the tournament next month.

But when the Senegal squad was named today, the centre half’s name was absent, handing Moyes a boost after he lost Lamine Kone and Didier Ndong in the last couple of days.

Newcastle United midfielder Mohamed Diame was in the Senegal squad for the tournament which will be played in gabon, along with Henri Saivet, on loan at Saint Etienne from the Magpies.