Sunderland's New York plans won't change in wake of Southampton defeat, says David Moyes

David Moyes stands by the decision to take his Sunderland squad to New York on a team-bonding trip.

Sunderland were thrashed 4-0 by Southampton at the Stadium of Light ahead of a fortnight's break in the fixtures after the club was dumped out of the FA Cup.

Didier Ndong in action

News of their four-night trip to the Big Apple broke after last week's 4-0 win over Crystal Palace and Moyes says the plans won't change in the wake of the heavy defeat to Saints.

Sunderland jet out on Monday.

The squad will be doing fitness work over in New York, while they will also be taking in sight-seeing trips - and Moyes is hoping it has a positive affect on the club's survival hopes.

When asked about next week, Moyes said: "It doesn't change anything.

Manolo Gabbiadini celebrates scoring against Sunderland

"As a manager you make decisions, you try and lead your team and football club and do the right things.

"You have to stand by the decisions. It won't change [our plans].

"Sometimes things like that help."

Moyes was deeply disappointed by his side's lacklustre showing against Southampton, with Sunderland trailing 2-0 at half-time to a Manolo Gabbiadini double.

A Jason Denayer own goal and Shane Long strike added to Sunderland's misery late on.

Moyes added: "This was a big opportunity for us today.

"My biggest disappointment is there was an opportunity here to get out of the bottom three and build on a great result against Tottenham Hotspur and Crystal Palace, a chance to build on that.

"Some of our home form has been good. Then for 20-25 minutes I thought 'look come one, let's add a few more chances and see if we can get a goal.'

"Southampton crept back into the game and got the goals when they did."