Sunderland signings Jason Steele, Luke Grabban thrilled to join great club

Simon Grayson’s Sunderland squad is taking shape after completing a double swoop – with the arrival of Bournemouth striker Lewis Grabban and Blackburn keeper Jason Steele.

Grabban has joined on a season-long loan move from the Cherries, with Teessider Steele signing a permanent deal for an undisclosed fee - believed to be £500,000.

Ex-Middlesbrough stopper Steele, 26, says it is a “dream come true” to sign for Sunderland having put pen to paper a four-year deal.

He has experience of the Championship having made more than 100 appearances during a three-year stay at Blackburn Rovers.

Steele said: “I’m absolutely over the moon.

“It’s a dream come true to sign for such a massive club.

“My family are pretty much split between the three North-East clubs, so I spent my childhood watching them all and I remember coming to the Stadium of Light with my uncle and cousin.

“I’ve got a lot of experience and played a lot of games – most of which are in the same league – and that’s probably one of the reasons why the gaffer has signed me.

“Hopefully I can help the team and I’m sure we’ll have a good season.

“I want just want to work hard, try my best and help the team push on.”

Steele completed his medical at the Academy of Light ahead of last night’s goalless draw at Scunthorpe, with Grabban also arriving on a busy day.

Bolstering the attack has been a priority following the departures of Jermain Defoe, Victor Anichebe and Fabio Borini.

James Vaughan was signed from Bury for £500,000 and Sunderland have now added Grabban on a loan deal, with the Black Cats contributing towards his wages.

Grabban, who scored 36 goals during two spells at Dean Court, spent the second half of last season on loan at Reading. The 29-year-old said: “The size of the club and its history attracted me, as well the manager.

“He told me what he wanted and what his ambitions were, and that’s why I’m here.

“It’s a great opportunity for me and hopefully I can do something special.”

Grayson’s summer business is not over and he retains a strong interest in Aston Villa striker Ross McCormack with the clubs in talks over a possible loan deal.

Sunderland face competition from other Championship clubs including Hull City and Reading.