Sunderland transfers: striker search, Derby star linked, latest on Ben Watson and Everton duo

Sunderland's search for reinforcements continues this weekend, with Simon Grayson linked with a host of players.

The Black Cats boss is playing catch-up after only taking charge of the side last week, but he has already brought in Everton defender Brendan Galloway on a seaosn-long loan.

Deals for two more Everton stars, Tyias Browning and Aidan McGeady, are all but finalised with the former set to be another loan move and the move for Irish winger McGeady a permanent transfer.

Elsewhere, Grayson has been credited with an interest in Derby County defender Cyrus Christie, who is on the verge of a move to North East neighbours Middlesbrough.

The two Championship rivals are shopping for similar players, with Grayson also keen on Norwich midfielder Jonny Howson, who looks set to join Boro.

However, one midfielder not currently on Grayson's wishlist is Watford midfielder Ben Watson. The 31-year-old is available for transfer this summer, but Sunderland's priorities lie elsewhere at the moment, though they are aware of Watson's situation and will keep an eye on it.

Sunderland's main priority is in attacking areas, particularly strikers, having lost Fabio Borini, Jermain Defoe and Victor Anichebe since the season ended. One player linked with a move to the Stadium of Light is Preston North End striker Jordan Hugill, who Grayson knows well from his time at Deepdale.

West Ham’s goalscoring attacking midfielder Robert Snodgrass is also reported to be on Grayson’s radar but an £8million price tag is likely to prove a big stumbling block should Sunderland launch an ambitious bid to land him.