Sunderland v Millwall: Harris out to bounce right back against Black Cats after Burton setback

Millwall manager Neil Harris sees tomorrow’s Sky Bet Championship trip to the Stadium of Light as a chance to bounce back to winning ways.

The league returns to action this weekend following the international break, with bottom club Sunderland facing a Lions side determined to make amends for their defeat to lowly Burton Albion last time out.

“We had a great result at Cardiff and a really positive and strong performance at Sheffield Wednesday,” Harris told millwallfc.co.uk.

“But then we came back to The Den and the Burton Albion match was a real shame.

“We dominated the game from start to finish and I feel like we were robbed.

“That really upset us and angered us and now it’s about bouncing back.

“We need to turn solid performances into results and this weekend is a great opportunity to do that.”

Millwall are seven points better off than the Black Cats, who prop up the table with just 10 points from 16 matches. The Londoners are 19th, five points above the drop zone, with four wins on the board, plus five draws and seven defeats.

Unless it’s a draw, something has to give at the Stadium of Light.

Newly-promoted Millwall are still seeking their first road win of the campaign, but they have put in some fine away performances only to come up short, having not lost by more than a goal on their travels.

Sunderland, meanwhile, are chasing a first home win since December last year.

Harris added: “I think they have encountered a situation that a lot of teams, including us, have encountered in the past.

“When momentum is going against you, and you are swimming against the tide, it can be tough to come out the other side.

“What we do know is that, on paper, they have an excellent side, but we have to impose ourselves on the game and impose ourselves on them.

“We know how tough it can be at The Den when momentum is against you and you have to work to get the fans back on side.

“It will be no different for Sunderland.”

The Lions, beaten 1-0 by Burton two weeks ago, miss suspended former Portsmouth man Jed Wallace.

* Sunderland host Millwall for the first time since October, 2004, tomorrow.

In that last meeting, just six months after the Londoners beat the Black Cats in the FA Cup semi-final, was won 1-0 by the Wearsiders, thanks to a Kevin Muscat own goal.