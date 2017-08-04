Sunderland veteran impressed by Everton loanee Tyias Browning’s pre-season displays

John O’Shea is hoping his experience will help his new team-mates after making the ‘straightforward’ decision to stay at Sunderland.

The Irish international had interest from other Championship clubs but was always keen on extending his Sunderland career into a seventh season.

The Black Cats moved quickly to offer a one-year deal and O’Shea is excited for the season ahead.

He said: “I’ve been at the club now for a good few years, after the disappointment of last season it was a case of wanting to be a part of the club bouncing back if we can. It was fairly straightforward to get it sorted, I’m just looking forward to the start of the season now and helping out, with the new players coming in, helping them settle in and helping the management and ultimately getting results on the pitch.

“Throughout your career you’ve got to show that drive and determination to want to carry on, to keep proving yourself. Age does show as your career goes on but you also get that bit wiser, and you have to use that experience to help yourself and your team-mates.”

O’Shea has been particularly impressed by Everton loanee Tyias Browning.

The defender has taken his chance to play in his preferred centre-back role and drawn praise from manager Simon Grayson.

The 23-year-old looks a perfect fit for the physicality of the Championship and his club captain is expecting an impressive season.

He said: “Fingers crossed, he’ll be a big player for us. You can see not just the strength and power but also the ability he has as well. You see him in training and think ‘if he can stay fit then he’ll be a big player for us’.”