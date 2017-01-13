Sunderland will go all out for win against Stoke City in bid to escape bottom three

Fabio Borini says Sunderland will go all out for the home win tomorrow as they look to climb out of the bottom three.

Sunderland face mid-table Stoke City at the Stadium of Light tomorrow (kick-off 3pm).

A home victory could lift David Moyes’s side to 17th providing Crystal Palace lose or draw at the London Stadium against West Ham.

“We are targeting the win,” said Borini, who wants to see the Black Cats carry on their fine form on home turf .

“With three points, we could get out of the relegation zone and it would be a big boost ahead of West Brom, which is another tough game.

“We are confident playing at home.

“The home form is important – look at Burnley who have taken over 20 points at home.

“Stoke have good quality players and they have physical players – they are aiming for the top half of the league and that makes it hard for us.

“But if we give the same effort as we did in our last few home games, especially Liverpool, then we are going to be fine.”

Borini, back to full fitness following a thigh problem sustained early in the campaign, is well versed in Sunderland escape acts.

He would rather the Wearsiders were not involved AGAIN at the wrong end of the table and would rather be outside the drop zone sooner rather than later.

“It’s not really good to be in the bottom three,” said the Italian in an interview on www.safc.com.

“As long as we are out of it by the last game of the season is all that matters.

“But the earlier the better.”

Sunderland do have history on their side tomorrow – Stoke have never won at the Stadium of Light in the league.

And Borini says the side will be looking to extend their run of wins to four against the Potters on Wearside.

“We’ve always done well against Stoke in the past and we’ll try to repeat that,” said the attacker, who has taken positives from the first two fixtures of 2017.

“We gave Liverpool, one of the favourites for the title, a game and had a chance to win.

“Burnley was a cup game, but we came out of it with a clean sheet.

“We are in the bottom three but we want to get out of it.

“To get out of it we need wins, clean sheets and score goals.”