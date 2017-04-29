The shocking statistics behind Sunderland's relegation from the Premier League

Defeat to Bournemouth on Saturday saw Sunderland relegated from the Premier League.

Here, Press Association Sport reviews Sunderland's sorry season in numbers.

Sunderland were today relegated to the Championship

21 - Sunderland's points total - 13 adrift of the survival line, with only 12 left to play for.

15 - they have at least surpassed their then-record low from their 2006-07 relegation season, and also their 19 points four years previously. Their unwanted record was, of course, 'beaten' the very next season by Derby's 11 points.

5 - the Black Cats' win tally after 34 games, matched by 19th-placed Middlesbrough while Hull and Swansea, with nine, are the only other teams in single figures.

301 - the number of minutes they have spent in a winning position, the lowest of any top-flight team.

18 - David Moyes' win percentage as Sunderland boss, in all competitions.

-34 - Sunderland's goal difference is the worst in the top flight, three worse than Hull.

26 - only Boro, with 24, have scored fewer goals than Sunderland. Jermain Defoe, with 14, has more than half of the Black Cats' tally.

7 - only seven players have scored Premier League goals for Sunderland this season. Boro, with nine, are the only other club in single figures.

18 - Moyes' side have failed to score in 18 league games this season, the most in the Premier League.

6 - in only six of their 34 games have Sunderland had more shots than their opponents.

17 - on the brighter side, the club had a player recognised in the PFA awards for the first time in 17 years, with Jordan Pickford nominated for Young Player of the Year. The fact it was their goalkeeper who made the list may be less encouraging, however.

3 - after Defoe, the club's next-highest scorers this season have just three league goals apiece. One, Victor Anichebe, has been injured for much of the campaign. The other, Patrick van Aanholt, left the club in January and is a full-back.