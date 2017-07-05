Tickets for Sunderland's showpiece Stadium of Light friendly against Celtic go on general sale

Tickets for Sunderland's showpiece friendly with Celtic to mark the Stadium of Light's 20th anniversary have gone on general sale.

The Dafabet Cup takes place on Saturday, July 29 (KO 3pm) and club officials have announced tickets for the celebratory match are now on general sale.

The game at the Stadium of Light is the Black Cats final match before the start of the 2017-18 Sky Bet Championship campaign and marks Simon Grayson’s first home match in charge.

Thousands of Celtic fans are expected to make the journey south for the game as the Scottish treble winners celebrate 50 years since their famous European Cup win in Lisbon.

A club statement said: "Sunderland have invited an array of former Black Cats stars, and the ‘Lisbon Lions’ team have also been invited.

"Adult tickets are priced at just £15, with over 65s able to get to the game for just £12 and under 22s priced at £7.

"Children under 16 can get a ticket for only £5. A family ticket (one adult & one child under 16) in the north west corner of the Stadium of Light is only £18."

The friendly is intended to mirror the prestige opening of the ground on July 30 1997, when Ajax were the visitors.

The Dutch giants returned in 2008 in what was the last pre-season friendly to take place at the Stadium of Light.

Former boss David Moyes identified that as one of the reasons why the Black Cats have made a succession of poor starts in recent seasons, with Sunderland also playing away from home on the opening day of the season for five of the last six seasons.

HOW TO BUY TICKETS:

Online: www.safc.com (24-hour service)

Telephone: 0371 911 1973 (24-hour service)

In-person: Stadium of Light ticket office, opening hours as listed -

Monday-Friday, 9am - 5pm,

Non-matchday Saturday, 10am – 1pm

Sunday, CLOSED