Tottenham Hotspur v Sunderland AFC LIVE: Follow all the action from White Hart Lane

Sunderland AFC take on Tottenham Hotspur this afternoon - and we've got it covered.

David Moyes takes his Sunderland side to White Hart Lane in search of the club's first league win of the season (4.30pm kick-off).

Follow all the latest via our live blog here:

Spurs are unbeaten this season, with two wins and two draws from their opening four league games.

The thumped Stoke City 4-0 last weekend, while Sunderland suffered a 3-0 defeat at the hands of Everton at the Stadium of Light on Monday.

Moyes is hoping for a positive response from his players.

Sunderland will be without Vito Mannone (elbow), Fabio Borini (thigh), Seb Larsson (knee), while Victor Anichebe has picked up a slight thigh injury.

Lee Cattermole and Steven Pienaar are both back in training though.

