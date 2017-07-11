Transfer latest: Burnley to make move for Sunderland's Lamine Kone?

Burnley are the latest club to show an interest in Sunderland defender Lamine Kone.

The 28-year-old has also attracted interest from Premier League clubs West Bromwich Albion and West Ham United this summer, with Sean Dyche's Burnley the latest to show an interest in the Ivory Coast international.

Burnley are looking for a replacement for centre back Michael Keane who recently joined Everton.

Sunderland had an £18million bid from Everton for Kone last summer but the defender ended up staying at the Stadium of Light and signing a new deal.

Sunderland have already sold Fabio Borini to AC Milan and Jordan Pickford to Everton this summer and there remains every chance Kone will also move on this summer as the club looks to balance the books and prepare for life in the Championship.

It remains to be seen whether Burnley will firm up their interest with an offer but Sunderland won't sell Kone on the cheap although they are unlikely to be able to command the same level of bid for Kone as last summer following relegation.

Kone has played in both pre-season friendly games so far, in the 3-2 win over Bury and the 2-2 draw with Hibernian.

Sunderland face Livingston on Wednesday night as their pre-season tour of Scotland continues.