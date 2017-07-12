Transfer latest: Sunderland deal for Everton winger Aiden McGeady one step closer

Sunderland target Aiden McGeady has not been included in Everton's 25-man squad for their pre-season trip to Tanzania.

Sunderland have already agreed a fee with Everton and personal terms with McGeady, but the deal cannot be completed until a contractual issue is resolved between the winger and the Toffees.

The deal is still expected to go through and Black Cats boss Simon Grayson remains hopeful of quickly adding further new faces, with defenders Brendan Galloway and Tyias Browning having already arrived on season-long loan deals from Everton.

Speaking after the friendly win over Bury, Grayson said: "McGeady is talking to Everton about a few bits and bobs."

The Everton squad has jetted out to Tanzania but McGeady, having been told he can leave by boss Ronald Koeman, is not among them.

Full Everton squad for Tanzania trip: Maarten Stekelenburg, Mateusz Hewelt, Chris Renshaw, Tom Davies, Phil Jagielka, Ashley Williams, Callum Connolly, Jonjoe Kenny, Michael Keane, Muhamed Besic, Leighton Baines, Morgan Schneiderlin, James McCarthy, Davy Klaassen, Gareth Barry, Idrissa Gana Gueye, Joe Williams, Kieran Dowell, Kevin Mirallas, Wayne Rooney, Aaron Lennon, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Ademola Lookman, Matthew Pennington, Yannick Bolasie.

Meanwhile, as previously reported, Sunderland also want to sign Bournemouth’s Max Gradel but face a £3million fee if a deal on a loan agreement can’t be reached.

Grayson is keen to be reunited with the 29-year-old winger having worked with him at Leeds United. The Echo understands that the Black Cats are pushing hard for a loan with an option for a permanent deal, but the Premeir League Cherries would prefer a permanent deal for the Ivory Coast international. That would cost in the region of £3million, with the Black Cats – in desperate need of attacking players – weighing up their options. Sunderland are also interested in Newcastle United striker Daryl Murphy.