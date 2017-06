Saint-Etienne have slapped a €10m price tag on the head of reported Newcastle United and West Ham target Kevin Malcuit, according to L'Equipe.

And THREE Sunderland players are set to depart the Stadium of Light, with Fabio Borini likely to complete a season-long loan deal to AC Milan, Jermain Defoe putting pen to paper at Bournemouth and Will Buckley on the verge of signing for Championship rivals Bolton Wanderers. For these rumours, and more, see below...