Transfer rumours: Newcastle play summer 'waiting game', Sunderland eye striker loan with permanent deal off table plus Man City, Liverpool & Everton make the headlines

Newcastle remain in talks with a number of targets but Rafa Benitez admits United might have to play the waiting game this summer.
The Spaniard admits deals are tough to do at the moment with finances tight on Tyneside. Meanwhile, Sunderland remain in talks with Aston Villa over a potential loan deal for Ross McCormack but a permanent deal is off the table with funds tight at the Stadium of Light. See below for more rumours...
