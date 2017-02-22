Transfer rumours: Wayne Rooney, Chelsea, Everton and Real Madrid make today's headlines

It's all quiet on the transfer front at Sunderland and Newcastle United - but there is plenty of transfer news elsewhere.

Here’s the pick of the rest of the gossip today:

Wayne Rooney's big-money move to China could hinge on whether the Manchester United striker is named in the squad for the EFL Cup final. (Telegraph)

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte has been given a contract extension by owner Roman Abramovich. (Daily Star)

Everton boss Ronald Koeman is ready to splash his huge transfer budget on Arsenal star Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. (Daily Express)

Manchester United defender Daley Blind is set for a summer exit as Old Trafford boss Jose Mourinho lines up Benfica's Victor Lindelof as a replacement. (The Sun)

Jurgen Klopp has admitted he is a big fan of Tottenham playmaker Christian Eriksen and tried to sign the Danish star for Borussia Dortmund. (Daily Express)

Spanish giants Real Madrid have joined Liverpool in the chase for German international Julian Brandt. (Daily Mail)

Tottenham are set to move for Real Madrid playmaker Isco this summer. (Daily Mirror)

Serie A giants AC Milan are weighing up a Premier League raid on Arsenal and Manchester City, with Alexis Sanchez and Sergio Aguero both targets. (Daily Express)

Barcelona will sign Watford right-back Juanfran Moreno to replace Aleix Vidal - but only if their La Liga title chances improve with Real Madrid dropping points away to Valencia tonight. (The Sun)

Highly-rated Monaco midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko is ready to snub Chelsea and Manchester United in favour of PSG. (Daily Mirror)