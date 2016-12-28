Under-16s can watch Sunderland v Liverpool for just £1

Youngsters under 16 can watch Sunderland's home game with Liverpool for just £1, the club has announced.

Sunderland host Liverpool at the Stadium of Light on Monday, January 2 (3pm kick-off) with a bumper crowd expected for the only home fixture over the festive period.

More than 43,000 tickets have already been sold and the club has revealed cut-price ticket plans for youngsters.

A club statement read: "The £1 tickets are available to buy with any full-priced adult seat and standard tickets are priced from £27 for adults, £23 for over 65s, and £12 for under 16s, if not purchased with an adult ticket.

"Supporters must have a valid customer number and purchase history to buy tickets for this fixture.

"Tickets should be purchased in advance where possible and there will be no cash turnstiles operating on the day of the game.

"The ticket office and ticket collection points are expected to be very busy and supporters wishing to buy or collect tickets should arrive early to avoid queues."

The Stadium of Light ticket office will be open as normal this week and from 10am until 1pm on New Years’ Eve.

It will be closed on New Years’ Day and re-open at 10am on the morning of the Liverpool game.

Tickets can still be purchased online and by telephone throughout the festive period.

See the club website for full opening hours.