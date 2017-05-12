VIDEO: What can Sunderland expect in the Championship next season after a decade in the Premier League?

Sunderland will return to the Championship next season for the first time in a decade following their relegation from the Premier League.

But what can the club - and fans - expect from the second tier, which is one of the most competitive divisions in world football?

With relegated Sunderland and promoted Newcastle United switching divisions next season, SAFC writer Richard Mennear sat down with our Newcastle United writer Miles Starforth to explore what the Black Cats can expect to face next season.

And the challenges - on and off the pitch - Sunderland must overcome in order to succeed if they are to bounce back at the first time of asking.

Our sit-down chat was part of #TrustedNewsDay - the day when local and regional media join forces to champion and celebrate trusted local journalism and news brands.

Many of our titles, including the Sunderland Echo, Shields Gazette and Hartlepool Mail, are taking part in what is an unprecedented show of strength across the industry, united in the first ever print and digital campaign against fake news.

Didier Ndong in action for Sunderland

Across our network, newsrooms will be opening their virtual doors to readers during a series of live blogs, Q&A sessions and behind-the-scenes briefings throughout today.

For the latest Sunderland AFC news like our SAFC Facebook page here: