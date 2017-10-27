VOTE: 10 players who have played for both Sunderland and Bristol City

Of the 10 players that we’ve selected - who have played for or represented both Sunderland and Bristol City over the years - who is your favourite?

Cast your vote now! (top right of player profile)

Other names to have links with both clubs are: Mick Harford, Mike Hooper, Stern John, Adam Matthews, William Maxwell, Mark Prudhoe, Dickie Rooks, Jon Stead, Marcus Stewart and Johnny Crossan, to name but a few.

Also, do you have any memories of players who have turned out for both clubs, please share.