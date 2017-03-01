Which was flukiest? Darren Bent's beach ball goal against Liverpool or Mo Diame's lucky looper?

Mo Diame's lucky goal last night for Newcastle United helped them back to the top of the Championship - and got fans talking!

The attacker saw Christian Atsu's shot deflect off him and loop over Brighton goalkeeper David Stockdale and into the top corner.

It was an outrageous moment of fortune, and got fans on both sides of the Tyne-Wear divide arguing over which was the flukier goal - Diame's or Darren Bent's infamous strike against Liverpool, when his shot struck a beach ball and wrong-footed Pepe Reina.

Take part in our poll to decide which was luckiest. And do you have any other fortuitous goals you can remember?