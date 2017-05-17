Who’s going and who’s staying? Sunderland boss David Moyes reveals talks with players

David Moyes has spoken with all of his Sunderland players about their futures ahead of the summer – with the club braced for a major overhaul.

The club has eight players out of contract this summer, with three loanees – Adnan Januzaj, Jason Denayer and Javier Manquillo – set to return to their parent clubs.

Jermain Defoe can leave on a free in the wake of relegation to the Championship, while the club will inevitably have to cash in on other assets to help balance the books ahead of a summer rebuild.

Relegated Sunderland are braced for a major summer rebuild and Moyes has moved to hold early talks with those players affected.

When asked if he still had decisions to make over some players, he said: “I’ve spoken to all the players now.

“I’ve told them exactly what’s going on.

“We’ve got 10 or 11 that are under contract and are still going to be here, but we’ve also got a number of players who have options where they could leave for whatever reason.

“Obviously they can take up those options if they like.

“While the players are under contract, they’re our players, although there’ll maybe be some of them that we don’t want.

“We might want some of them to go, in fact we probably do.”

Moyes is set for further talks with chief executive Martin Bain and owner Ellis Short early next week once Sunday’s final game at Chelsea is out of the way.

The Sunderland boss says there is a strong core of players on the books for next season ahead of a Championship promotion push. “We’ve got a core under contract. There’s a core of ten or 11 players under contract,” added Moyes in the aftermath of last night’s 2-0 defeat to Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium.

“If we can keep them and add to it, we know we’re going to have a look to see what we can do with that.

“If you at the teams that have come up, you don’t have to be a rocket scientist to see what kind of a budget is required.

“Hopefully, we’re able to do that.”