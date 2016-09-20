Why Jordan Pickford won’t argue if he’s rested for cup clash

Jordan Pickford does not want to miss a game but admits it will accept “the gaffer’s choice” if he is put on bench duty for Sunderland.

If he is relegated to substitute, it will be for one match only.

Boss David Moyes is likely to afford a debut to Mika in tomorrow night’s EFL Cup tie at Queens Park Rangers.

Pickford has the No1 jersey at the moment following an injury to Vito Mannone and he cemented his place with an outstanding display in the 1-0 defeat at Tottenham on Sunday.

But for his brilliance the defeat could have been much heavier and he was only beaten after Sunderland gifted a winner to Harry Kane.

However, Mika needs a run-out following his move from Boavista and that is likely to be in tomorrow night’s third-round trip to Loftus Road.

“I like to play as many games as I can but it is the gaffer’s choice at the end of the day, it depends what he says,” admitted Pickford.

“Nothing has been said yet so we will just have to see.”

Pickford explained that the arrival of the 25-year-old Portuguese stopper will keep him on his toes, even though his current form will keep him in the Premier League team.

Not that he is taking anything for granted.

“From my point of view, I just have to keep working hard in training and when it comes to the games I have to keep performing,” said the Washington lad.

“The more games I play then the better I will become and you do become more mature.

“Having Mika here helps while Vito is out injured – it drives me to become better in training and matches and to keep my place.

“I need to keep getting better and better and keep my place in the side.”

Whether he starts against QPR or he is watching from the bench, Pickford knows the importance of tomorrow’s tie against the Sky Bet Championship outfit.

“We need to get the momentum going,” said the 22-year-old, who was man of the match at White Hart Lane.

“We go again tomorrow night and look to get a win.

“I thought we defended well against Spurs, I was too busy but we can take positives from the match.

“If we had scored before half-time then it would have been a totally different game.”