Why Sunderland have nothing to fear from Boxing Day clash at Manchester United

Sunderland have nothing to fear from the trip to Old Trafford, says Victor Anichebe.

Manchester United are in-form after three straight Premier League wins, with Jose Mourinho’s side closing the gap on the top four.

But Sunderland have enjoyed a recent purple patch of their own after four wins from seven to boost the club’s survival hopes.

Anichebe says David Moyes’ men should be full of confidence.

“I don’t think we should fear anyone,” he said. “If we just concentrate on ourselves we will be fine. Chelsea came here and we stood toe-to-toe with them.

“We don’t have anything to fear. Manchester United are a quality side but I don’t think these games are hard to get up for.

“You are playing in an amazing arena, we are very blessed to go to these kind of places and express ourselves.

“You should never fear about taking the ball or anything like that, it is just a game at the end of the day,” added Anichebe.

Sunderland head across the M62 third-bottom after climbing off the foot of the table with the 1-0 win over Watford.

Anichebe said the players won’t be taking too much notice of the table ahead of the game.

He added: “What matters is we keep sticking together, keep putting in good performances and with those good performances we will climb the league.

“It is still tight. One win can take you right up.

“If we had beaten Swansea as well then we would have been in a much stronger position.

“I don’t think we should concentrate on that too much, it will always be playing on your mind if you do.

“Just concentrate on ourselves and hopefully we can keep pushing up the table.

“We will try our hardest and let’s see where we end up.”