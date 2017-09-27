Transfer rumours - Belgian midfielder speaks out after Newcastle interest plus Man United, Chelsea, Arsenal & Liverpool make the headlines

Reported Newcastle United target Dennis Praet has revealed that he had no intention of leaving Sampdoria in the summer, according to Belgian paper Humo.
"I didn’t want to leave. I love this club. I know Sampdoria received some offers for me but I did’t even talk with any other club as there was no agreement between them," said the midfielder, who was also linked with a €25m move to Everton. For this and more, see below...
Almost Done!
Registering with Shields Gazette means you're ok with our terms and conditions.