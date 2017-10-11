Transfer rumours - Newcastle eye striker deal, reported target 'available', plus Tottenham, Chelsea and Man City make the headlines

Newcastle United could revisit a loan deal for Liverpool striker Danny Ings in January, but are also open to landing the England international on a permanent deal.

Meanwhile, Besiktas President Fikret Orman says he's willing to sell reported United target Cenk Tosun at the right price. He said: "If the proposals are very serious numbers and we need to sell to benefit the club, we will sell. For this and more, see below...