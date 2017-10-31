Transfer rumours - Newcastle United sale 'extraordinarily unlikely' to be completed by Christmas plus Everton, West Ham & Chelsea hit the headlines

Former Liverpool managing director Christian Purslow thinks Rafa Benitez is the main asset in the sale of Newcastle United, but does not believe completing by Christmas is a realistic timeframe.
Talking to Sky Sports, Purslow said: "My feeling as an experienced mergers and acquisitions guy is that selling Newcastle in the next six weeks looks extraordinarily unlikely. If I was a betting man, I’d think it will be sold by the end of the season – not by Christmas." For this and more, see below...
