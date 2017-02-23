WATCH: Dramatic late South Shields strike ensures winning run extends to 20

Last night South Shields extended their winning run in all competitions to club record-equalling 20 with a late win over Newcastle Benfield.

After a hard-fought encounter, with time ticking away, substitute Louis Storey popped up with a winner ensuring the Mariners keep pace with top of the table rivals North Shields.

The victory meant Shields closed the gap at the top of the Northern League Division One to eight points, with Lee Picton and Graham Fenton's men having two games in hand.

