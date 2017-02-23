WATCH: Louis Storey talks about his first competitive South Shields goal in vital Newcastle Benfield win

Louis Story was "over the moon" to be title-chasing South Shields' match-winner in their crucial win over Newcastle Benfield.

The defender admits the goal, which ensured the Mariners closed the gap at the top of Northern League Division One to North Shields to eight points, was extra special given the fact he has only recently returned from a long-term injury.

"It has been hard being out feeling like I want to contribute," said 22-year-old Storey, who suffered a broken leg and ankle ligament damage back in September.

"It feels really good to be back and to help the lads."

