Former County Championship winning skipper returns to Durham CCC

Durham CCC have announced the return of former County Championship winning captain Will Smith.

The county fought off stiff competition from a number of rivals to re-sign the 34-year-old, who spent seven years at the Riverside after signing from Nottinghamshire, skippering them to top flight glory in 2009.

Durham head coach Jon Lewis admits he is delighted to have the all-rounder back on the books.

"We’re very excited to be welcoming Will back to the club," he said.

"He is a versatile cricketer who can fill several roles in the Championship, provide experience in the middle order in limited-overs cricket & is an excellent character to have in the dressing room.

"He had various offers from other counties but was extremely keen to return to Durham. We are pleased to be welcoming him back."