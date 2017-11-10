In-form South Shields Westoe out to punish lowly Redcar

Lookers sponsored South Shields Westoe travel south along the coast to Redcar this Saturday looking to continue on from last week’s convincing win over Ponteland.

Westoe will also be keen to consolidate their top three position in the Durham & Northumberland 1.

Newly promoted Redcar appear to have struggled to adapt to the league, however,recent results suggest they are improving week on week and may provide formidable opposition.

Last Saturday, Redcar narrowly lost out to Horden.

Westoe are without two of their front-row juggernauts, with both Raymie Elliott and Rob Scorer ruled out.

This gives up-and-coming prop Nathan Peel an opportunity to push for a permanent spot at the coal face.

Sam Gaff returns to No8, with Joe McKenzie switching to the open side, while talented Paul Evans starts from the bench.

Player-coach Graeme Smith will cover the front row again after his strong cameo appearance last week.

For the first time this season, the back-line is unchanged and travelling support is likely to see some exciting play out wide.

With an array of talent all along the line, Westoe will look to stick to the basics, remain patient and refrain from any wild panic passes.

Straight running and quick support will break down any defence within the league.

First team squad: Ryan Lamb, James Sant, Nathan Lee Peel, John Younghusband, Andrew Kirton, Sean Ramsay, Joe McKenzie, Sam Gaff, Michael Booth, Michael Potts, Louis Hagan, Derek Worthington, Jamie Preston, Zach Clark, Luke Moffett, Graeme Smith, Paul Evans, TBC

The West Nautical Development team play Bishop Auckland at Wood Terrace.

After a disappointing cup match last Saturday against Horden, they will be looking to put their season back on track with a strong home win.