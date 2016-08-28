Hebburn hit two late goals to beat Bedlington

Hebburn came from behind to beat Bedlington Terriers on the back of a well-earned draw on Wednesday night when they more than matched promotion candidates Billingham Synthonia.

Terriers have had mixed fortunes in the league so far this season but have scored a few goals with leading marksman Jonathan Wright hitting four against Crook Town only to still end up on the losing side.

The visitors started the game eager to feed Wright and he brought out a terrific save early on from young James McGregor, making his debut in Hebburn’s goal.

He then sent a couple of speculative shots into the cemetery before opening the scoring in the 12th minute.

Chris Smith headed just wide of the post from a corner by Alan Pegram shortly after, but for a time the pattern of play continued with Bedlington sending long balls over the Hebburn defence for Wright.

Then Hebburn started to play a passing game, and driven by Pegram they retained possession and pushed the Terriers back for the remainder of the first half.

Hebburn went close with a couple of efforts, Glen Hargrave puttng one effort narrowly wide, before being awarded a penalty five minutes from half-time when Pegram was fouled in the box.

But Jason Blackburn’s well struck kick was well saved by former Hebburn keeper Phillip Holgate, and the home side went into the half-time interval trailing 1-0.

Hebburn started the second half brightly but Wright again broke free and bore down on goal and with only the keeper to beat, but McGregor pulled off a top drawer save to deny the striker.

Bedlington continued to frustrate Hebburn until two minutes from time when Channon North smashed a cross home from eight yards.

Then with time running out the Hornets pushed forward and were rewarded with a well-earned stroke of luck.

A shot by Pegram in time added on hit a Terriers defender and was diverted wide of the keeper to give Hebburn all three points.

On Tuesday Hebburn are away to Durham City (at Consett’s ground, kick-off 7.30pm.