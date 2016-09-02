Hebburn Town host their most northerly opposition when they take on Alnwick Town tomorrow in the Ebac Northern League Second Division.

Alnwick’s start to the season has been quite something.

They are 10th in the table with 11 points from eight games – which have produced 46 goals!

Alnwick themselves have scored 24 goals, with their results including a 5-5 draw against Durham City, a 4-4 draw against Brandon and a 6-2 win at Crook Town.

Hebburn on the other hand have been involved in some relatively low scoring games and the last two have seen the Hornets beat Bedlington Terriers 2-1, and drawing 0-0 with Durham City in midweek.

Hebburn are yet to turn out a really settled side because of injuries, holidays and work commitments.

Only two players – defenders Kris Summers and Scott Wallace – have played in all eight games, but the club is hoping things settle soon.

Tomorrow, Chris Smith and midfielder Dan Chambers are away but Callum Smith should be available and keeper Steve Hubery returns to the squad.

Chris Feasey and Dan Reeves are facing lengthy lay-offs with bad knee injuries but both are receiving treatment and surgery may not be necessary.

Have you got something to share on the story? Were you there? What do you think? - Send your pictures, videos or story and we'll publish the best × Continue the story Hebburn Town braced for erratic Alnwick Loading ... Add up to 3 photos or 1 videos to the story There's been a problem uploading your files. Please try again. By uploading your file you agree to our Terms and Conditions × Continue the story Sign in to contribute sign in shape the news in your area...