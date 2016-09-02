Jarrow ready for tough cup encounter at Stokesley

Jarrow make the journey to Stokesley tomorrow in the preliminary round of the Shipowners Cup in positive mood after a midweek victory.

In midweek, Jarrow won 3-0 away at Gateshead Leam Rangers, thanks to goals from Darren Morton (2) and Paul Burrell.

However, they are sweating on two-goal hero Morton after he picked up an injury in the win.

They do expect to have David Smith, Aaron Kah, Alexander Bone, and Josh Allen available again.

Peter Kane, Kris Allen and Paul Trosh are unavailable and they await news on the availability of Paul Burrell.

Kyle Oxley is injured and won’t be fit in time for the game.

Grant Pressling and Jason Pressling, who played a part in the midweek victory after returning from injury are also in the frame.

Manager Dave Bell said: “We are expecting a really tough game tomorrow against a side that have just come back into the Wearside following a spell in the Northern League.

“With a number of injuries and lads missing, the whole squad stood up to the test in midweek, and they delivered again.

“I cannot speak highly enough of how well the lads have done so far this season.

“We’ve picked up 22 points in August which is brilliant, but while we know there is a long way to go this season, things can quickly change.”

