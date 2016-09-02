Jarrow Roofing boss eager to cut out silly mistakes

Jarrow Roofing head into tomorrow’s Northern League Division One match against Penrith at Boldon looking to put an end to a two-game losing streak.

The Roofers lost out in midweek at Washington having also been defeated by Seaham Red Star last Saturday.

And Roofing supremo Richie McLoughlin has pinpointed what he believes the cause of the defeats to be.

McLoughlin said: “We just need to stop giving teams a hand by making daft mistakes that cost us and we need to make sure we put our chances away.”

In Roofing’s three league defeats this season, while not being on-form, there have been chances to get something out of the game that haven’t been taken.

“Some of our main players need to lift the quality of their game a bit more, but the work rate is a bit better and in the end we will get it right,” McLoughlin believes.

Penrith cross the A69 a point worse off than the Roofers this campaign, though the Cumbrians have played a game less.

The visitors to South Tyneside picked up their first league win of the season last weekend when they defeated West Allotment Celtic, though South Shields outclassed them on Bank Holiday Monday.

McLoughlin is expecting a tough game, however, he said: “I’m sure Penrith will give us a hard game, but we must concentrate on ourselves, making the right decisions on when to pass and when to clear our lines at the back.”

Roofing will be hoping for a good crowd on what has been designated as Non League Day tomorrow.

With the international break, this will be the sixth such yearly occasion which aims to celebrate the grassroots game. And to help celebrate the day, Roofing will be allowing admission to the game for free to under-16s.

“If we can get more juniors interested in seeing live football then that would be great,” said McLoughlin.

“We’re a proper community and family club and hopefully people from Boldon and Jarrow will give us a try.

“We’ve increased our own attendances quite a bit over the last few seasons through hard work and engagement in the community and we want that to continue.”

Roofing have also dedicated tomorrow’s fixture to Kick It Out and the Fans For Diversity campaign, one of five clubs nationwide to do so and to work with Kick It Out on their ‘Call Full Time On Hate’ initiative.

There’s an afternoon of activities supporting the initiative at Boldon with the game kicking off at 3pm.