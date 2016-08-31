Jarrow Roofing boss Richie McLoughlin demands a response to get season up and running

Richie McLoughlin believes it is time for his Jarrow Roofing side to stand up and be counted ahead of tonight’s trip to Washington.

Despite a positive start to their Ebac Northern League Division One campaign, Roofing have now gone three games without a win – shipping seven goals in the process.

This run has seen the Roofers pick up just one point and slip to 16th in the league with five points from their opening five fixtures.

The latest loss came at the hands of Seaham Red Star on Saturday, where two former Roofing stars, Paul Gardiner and ex-captain Dan Kirkup, helped to condemn their old club to defeat.

McLoughlin has now called on his side to show some more fight ahead of their short trip to Wearside.

McLoughlin said: “In order to get some consistency into our game, we need our players to turn up and fight for every single point and battle for the good of the team.

“We can’t just have players who turn up, put their boots on and do what they feel like on the pitch.

“However, the good thing is that we know what the problems are and what we need to do to fix them, so hopefully, we will start to see some improvement during what is sure to be a very tough match.

“Washington always have the potential to be dangerous and they will push us to our limit.

“We need to do better than what we have been doing in the last few games, that is not a big ask. I expect a response.”

McLoughlin’s men travel to the Nissan Sports Complex to take on a Mechanics side who are yet to win a game.

They sit 21st in the division with just one point, which came in a 1-1 draw against North Shields.

Meanwhile, Roofing’s defensive options have suffered a major blow after it was confirmed that full-back Corey Barnes snapped his Achilles Tendon during the clash with Seaham at the weekend, and is looking at a six-month recovery period.

