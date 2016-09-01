Jarrow Roofing suffer defeat at Washington

Jarrow Roofing’s winless run stretched to four games as they were comprehensively beaten 3-2 by the league’s bottom club Washington.

Adam McGuinness forced Roofing keeper Andy Jennison into action in the first minute as he turned and shot in the box following a corner, then Joseph Walton saw his curling effort brilliantly tipped over the bar.

Washington were made to rue their missed chances as Paul Chow put the South Tynesiders ahead on 15 minutes. A corner was driven in low from the left, Alex White telegraphed his shot, but the prolific marksman was on hand to tap home from close range.

Washington striker John Butler saw his 24th minute effort trickle wide of the post after he muscled past the visiting defence to create a one-on-one situation, while Calvin Smith stung the palms of Connor Dale in the home goal with a fierce free-kick from 30 yards.

Roofing winger Kerry Hedley then showed great strength to win possession in the Washington box before drilling across the face of goal, but Chow could only fire over from five yards.

Despite their chances, a disastrous minute at the end of the half put Roofing behind.

On 44 minutes, the defence failed to clear a corner properly, and the ball fell to the unmarked Matthew Waters 25 yards from goal, who volleyed into the top corner.

The hosts went on the attack from kick-off, and scored again. A cross from the left flew over everyone, and landed at Walton’s feet and he had plenty of time to pick his spot and beat Jennison at his near post from 20 yards.

The defensive frailties appeared again just a minute into the second half. Butler capitalised on a static visiting backline to break the offside trap, latch onto a through ball and slide the ball past the on-rushing Jennison.

Frustrated, the visitors resorted to peppering the Washington goal with long-range shots for the vast majority of the second half, but none of them had the quality to worry Dale.

Arjun Purewal reduced the deficit in injury time as he converted a rebound after Chow saw his header saved from a corner, but the response came far too late to impact the result.